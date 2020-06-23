Two contests to catch

Round the block

The word "Sudoku" is an abbreviation of "suuji wa dokushin ni kagiru" which in Japanese means, "The numbers must remain single." If you wish to truly test your skills in the game, enrol for this pan-India contest where the fastest participant wins a cash prize of Rs1,000. Organised by Gaggan and Shivangi Takkar via their ventures Startup Sabha and Couple Sabha, there will be three virtual rounds. "Although we've had contests on a smaller scale before, it's the first time we're making it accessible to people across India. We're expecting over 100 registrations," says Gaggan Thakkar.

On June 28, 11 am

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 59

Think you're a quizard?

It's never too late to revisit the Harry Potter series although the books and movies have reached their final conclusion. And one way to do this is by putting your existing knowledge to the test. A quiz titled Goblet of Fun will be conducted this Friday live on Zoom and WhatsApp and participants stand a chance to win both parts of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. All you need is a good Internet connection to facilitate the best experience as the first answer on screen will be prioritised.

On June 26, 7.30 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 199

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news