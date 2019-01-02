Two cops among three booked for demanding Rs 15 lakh bribe in Palghar

crime

Representational picture

Palghar: Three persons, including two policemen, have been booked in Palghar in Maharashtra for allegedly demanding Rs 15 lakh bribe from a complainant, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said on Wednesday. Assistant police inspector Rajesh Narote, constable Sandeep Rajgure, both attached to the Talasari police station, and one Bajrang Shah allegedly sought the money from the man while promising to save him in a criminal case lodged against him, the ACB said in a release.

The man subsequently approached the ACB which probed his complaint. After due verification, the anti-graft agency lodged an FIR on Tuesday against the two policeman and Shah under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the release said. No arrest has been made so far, it added.

