Two cops suspended over 'gangrape, suicide' of 15-year-old girl in Chitrakoot

Two policemen were suspended for laxity on Wednesday following the alleged gangrape and suicide of a 15-year-old Dalit girl, a senior police officer said. Chitrakoot SP Ankit Mittal said prima facie, it seemed that there was laxity in discharge of duty by Karvi police station SHO Jaishankar Singh and Sub-Inspector Anil Sahu, the in-charge of Sariaya police outpost. "Both have been suspended," he said.

The SP said the son of a former village pradhan and his two aides were arrested on Tuesday. He also said that on Tuesday night, IG Chitrakoot range K Satyanarayan and District Magistrate Sheshmani Pandey met the family of the victim, and assured them of justice. "The aggrieved family with its consent conducted the last rites of the victim on Wednesday," the SP said.

After the girl's death, her family alleged that she was raped by three men on October 8, the officer said. On the basis of a complaint from them, former village head's son Kishan Upadhyay and two others — Ashish and Satish — were arrested under sections of IPC, the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the POCSO Act, the SP said.

