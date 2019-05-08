Two cows found dead in east Delhi's Trilokpuri, security stepped up

national

New Delhi: Two cows were found dead in a park in east Delhi's Trilokpuri on Wednesday, leading to tension in the communally-sensitive area following which police has stepped up security.

Police were informed by a dairy owner at 6 am that two of his cows were lying dead in Sanjay Jheel Park opposite Kotla village, said as a senior police officer.

Due to lack of enough space, the dairy owner would usually leave his cows in the park where they used to gaze. However, when the dairy owner visited the park in the morning to milk the cows, he found that two of them were missing, police said.



Later, he found the two cows died in the park following which he informed the police, the officer said. When police reached the spot, they found that the two cows had been killed while others were safe. The carcases were sent for autopsy to find the cause of death, he said.

A case has been registered under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code against unidentified persons, he added.

Additional security has also been put in place as it is a communally sensitive area, he said. There are no CCTV cameras in the area, police said, adding they are using local intelligence. Taking serious note of the killing of two cows in Trilokpuri, Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairman Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner warning him that miscreants may try to use the incident to trigger violence ahead of May 12 polling in the city.

The DMC Chairman asked the police to ensure peace and tranquillity in the area and arrest the criminals involved in the incident. Polling will be held in all seven seats in Delhi on May 12.

