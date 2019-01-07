Two criminals arrested after encounter in Odisha

crime

Two persons, allegedly involved in the murder of a BJD leader, were arrested after an exchange of fire with police personnel in Aska area of Odisha's Ganjam district on Monday, police said.

Both the accused suffered injuries in their legs during the encounter that took place at Palimala in Aska-Balipadara road, said Inspector of Aska police station, Santosh Kumar Jena. At least two police personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire, he said.

The accused, identified as Kanhu Jena (23) and Alekha Jena (28) of Kharia, were admitted at the community health centre (CHC) Aska and their condition was stated to be out of danger, he said. A motorcycle, two country made pistols and some live ammunition were seized from them, said Jena.

The two were allegedly involved in the murder of Sadananda Lenka (46), a local BJD leader, at College Square in Aska on the night of December 31, 2018, Jena said. The accused were also involved in several other crimes in different areas of the district, he said. Lenka was the elder brother of the Sarapanch of Kharia Panchayat, Aurabindo Lenka.

