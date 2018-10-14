Two criminals arrested over Delhi bank robbery that killed the cashier

crime

The deceased cashier was fired at twice and got killed. The Delhi police two out of the six criminals from Haryana's Sonipat

Representational Picture

A day after robbers gunned down a bank cashier and looted over Rs 3 lakh from a bank in the national capital, the Delhi Police on Saturday arrested two out of the six criminals from Haryana's Sonipat, a senior police officer said.

"The accused have been identified as Sachin, 21, and Parvesh, 19. They were arrested from Haryana's Sonipat, and the police are trying to arrest the other four," Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse said.

The robbery took place at around 3.45 p.m on Friday in a bank located in Dwarka's Chhawla area in west Delhi. "The robbers had come on two motorcycles and had their faces masked. They barged into the bank and snatched the security guard's rifle before threatening the bank employees with dire consequences if they moved from their place," Alphonse said.

As the criminals were snatching cash from deceased cashier Santosh Kumar in the bank, he resisted their attempt. He was fired at twice and got killed, according to the officer.

"The robbers escaped with over Rs 3 lakh," he said, adding that "the entire crime has been captured in CCTV and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused".

