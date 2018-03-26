Two criminals killed, seven others arrested in 7 UP encounters

The encounters took place in Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar and Muzaffarnagar districts in past 24 hours in which two wanted criminals were killed and seven others arrested, DIG (law and order) Praveen Kumar said

In a crackdown on criminals in Uttar Pradesh, two wanted law-breakers were killed and seven others arrested in separate seven encounters in four districts, in which six policemen were also injured, police said on Sunday.

Six policemen were also injured in the encounters, he told reporters here. In Gautam Buddha Nagar, an encounter took place in Sector 119 (phase-3) area, in which Shravan Chowdhury, carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his arrest, was injured, while his accomplice managed to escape, police officials said. Chowdhury was taken to the district hospital, where he died during treatment, they said.

