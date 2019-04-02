Two criminals who robbed Rs 1.40 crore arrested

crime

New Delhi: Two criminals who robbed a businessman and his son of Rs 1.40 crore at gunpoint after intercepting their car have been arrested, police said on Tuesday.

Aalam Ali, 22, and his accomplice Mustkeem Khan, 19, both resident of Delhi, were arrested on Monday night by the Crime Branch when they came to meet a contact near the Inderlok Metro station.

Both were involved in various robberies and were members of the Babloo Khan gang, the police said.

Along with their accomplices, they had on March 22 robbed Rs 1.40 crore from a grain merchant and his son near Pitampura, Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan said.

"A total of Rs 40 lakh was recovered from their possession. Efforts are on to recover the remaining robbed amount," Ranjan said.

The gang members used to follow the victim's vehicle on their scooties and strike when the victim reached an isolated place.

They used one scooty to intercept the target vehicle and used firearms to terrify the victim and rob them, the officer added.

The gang had robbed Rs 8 lakh at gunpoint on February 15 from another victim, he added.

