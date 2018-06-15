Michael Phelps kisses his wife in an adorable photo

I'm so so so lucky to call you my wife and my best friend!! #familyof4 #loveyou."

Michael Phelps with wife Nicole

American swimming great Michael Phelps, 32, posted this picture celebrating his second wedding anniversary with wife Nicole, on Instagram and wrote, "Two years ago today we officially became Mr and Mrs Phelps... so excited to be able to spend the rest of my life with my best friend!! I'm so so so lucky to call you my wife and my best friend!! #familyof4 #loveyou."

American swimming great Michael Phelps, 32, has said parenting sons Boomer, two and three-month-old Beckett, has helped him and his model wife Nicole bond better. When a user asked how they are adapting to parenthood in a FB?Live show, he replied, "Honestly...it's kind of cool to adjust together with my wife. Obviously this is the first time we are experiencing these things together as parents, and I think that's something that's helping us grow."

