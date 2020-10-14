Two-day holiday for Greater Hyderabad residents amidst heavy rain

Due to incessant rains the Telangana government declared a holiday on Wednesday and Thursday within Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Greater Hyderabad.

Urban Development Secretary Arvind Kumar announced the holiday in all private institutions, offices, and non-essential services and a work-from-home advisory was also issued.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) Disaster Management director appealed to the area residents to stay home and cooperate in relief activities and normalisation tasks done by Disaster Response Force (DRF). "All efforts are being made to get the city back on track," an official tweet said.

#WATCH Telangana: A car collides with other cars after getting washed away in New Bowenpally area of Hyderabad.



Heavy downpour has created a flood-like situation in several areas of the state capital. pic.twitter.com/y9nfe09VIO — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2020

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy too appealed to people to stay indoors. "It's time again to restrain yourself from coming out. People are requested to reach police on 100 and DRF teams on 040-29555500 for assistance,” he said.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar urged people to avoid going out till the rainwater recedes.

"Traffic advisory is for your own safety and security. Please follow them. Our officers have been working since last night to see that minimum inconvenience is caused to you," he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan said that heavy rains and its aftermath had worried all. "Apart from the government, everyone of us should take part to help those sufferings, in whatever way possible. Interacting with Telangana Red Cross volunteers today to appreciate their work and motivate them further," she tweeted.

