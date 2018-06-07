Two-day training for Taapsee Pannu's acclaimed action-packed scene

While her training for films like Naam Shabana (2017) and Baby (2015) enabled her to take to the part with ease, it was a two-day-long routine with action director Tinu Verma that enhanced her act



Taapsee Pannu in Nitishastra

While Taapsee Pannu's debut short, Nitishastra has been receiving mixed reviews from cinephiles, the actor has, yet again, impressed with her physical prowess. Involved in a hand-to-hand combat sequence with the antagonist, Ravi (Vicky Arora), Pannu shines as she tackles her co-star — complete with roundhouse kicks, wrestling style chokeslams and punches.

While her training for films like Naam Shabana (2017) and Baby (2015) enabled her to take to the part with ease, it was a two-day-long routine with action director Tinu Verma that enhanced her act. Talking to mid-day about the time spent with the veteran — also the father of the film's director Kapil Verma — Taapsee Pannu says, "Tinu sir choreographed and taught us the action in two days. The routine was aggressive and more intense [than my previous films]. The patience with which he ensured that I perfected every move helped me," says Pannu, who had to get the form of every movement right since she plays a self-defense instructor in the 20-minute short.

"I am enjoying the feedback I am getting for it." For Pannu, shooting the scene brought back memories of Naam Shabana, when Kapil was handling the steady cam as part of the camera department. Meanwhile, the actor has a busy year ahead, with four films expected to hit the marquee in 2018.

Also Read: Here's why Taapsee Pannu refused to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates