Two days after cops issue notice, residential society gets rid of 'tyre killer' speed breakers

Two days after receiving a notice from the traffic police, residential township removes contraption put up to discourage wrong-side driving



A worker removes the tyre killer installed in Pune's Amanora Park Town

Amanora Park Town has removed the tyre killer it had installed on the road outside Amanora School, abiding by the legal notice it received on March 31 from the Pune traffic police. The township, however, has requested the authorities to grant permission for reinstallation, saying that the three weeks the tyre killer was on the road, it helped to discourage wrong-side driving as well as averted accidents.

On Monday, mid-day had reported about the traffic police's notice to the township on the ground that the tyre killer could lead to disasters and that it had been installed without permission.

Township toes the line

Amanora Park Town is spread across 400 acres and houses around 30,000 residents, while Amanora School has 3,000-odd students. The tyre killer had been placed on the 22-foot wide road outside the school at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh.

Sunil Tarte, vice-president of the township, said, "Based on the notice sent to us, by Monday evening, we'd removed tyre killer. We had done proper research before installing it, but the notice left us with no other option. We are looking forward to a discussion on this with the police and have written to them."

Township management via its chief executive engineer J K Bhosale has written to the Hadapsar traffic branch. The letter mentions the removal but adds about the appreciation the initiative received, and how it's needed to stop motorists from flouting road rules. It requests for reinstallation of the tyre killer outside the school, along with signboards warning people about it and against wrong-side driving.

As per the law

Deputy Commissioner of Police (traffic), Pune city police, Ashok Morale said, "The initiative was taken up with good intentions, but we must follow the law. Placing one object as a hurdle to curb wrong-side driving isn't the solution. We all have to follow the Indian Road Congress guidelines. We can grant permission only if amendments are made in the law.

"Tyre killer is a new concept, and we too are studying it with the help of experts, taking the legal point of view as well as that of engineers."

