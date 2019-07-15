Two dead, 26 injured as pendulum ride crashes onto ground in Ahmedabad theme park

national

Ahmedabad Police registers FIR against six people, including the managing director of a company operating the amusement park

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The Ahmedabad Police registered an FIR against six people, including managing director of a company operating an amusement park here, a day after two persons were killed and 27 injured when a ride collapsed there, an official said on Monday.

In what can be called as a theme park mishap, two people died and more than 26 people have been injured after a joyride at an adventure park in Kankaria malfunctioned and crashed onto the ground. The alleged incident occurred on Sunday.

According to PTI reports, there were around 30 people on the ride at Kankaria Adventure Park on Sunday when it collapsed after a pipe of the main shaft broke.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has also ordered a probe and assured strict action against those responsible for the accident and has asked the authorities concerned to conduct safety checks of such rides before allowing them to operate.

Vijay Nehra, Commissioner of Municipal Corporation, had on Sunday told ANI: "Police along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is investigating the matter. Proper treatment is being given to injured."

As per the FIR, six people - Super Star Amusement Private Limited's managing director Ghanshyam Patel, his son Bhavesh Patel, manager Rajesh Chowksi, ride operators Yash Patel and Kishan Mohanti and helper Manish Vaghela - have been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, the official said.

According to reports, the deceased has been identified as Manali Rajwadi (24) and Mohammad Javed (22).

A similar incident had occurred in Chennai last month when a giant wheel collapsed at the Kishkinta theme park in Kancheepuram district of Tamil Nadu.

With inputs from PTI

