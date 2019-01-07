Two dead after coal mine collapses in Meghalaya

national

The Indian Navy divers and the NDRF jointly assisted the Coal India in their works. The miners have been stuck in the mine since December 13 last year.

Representational picture

In yet another mine-related mishap, two people lost their lives after a coal mine collapsed in Mooknor village on Sunday. S Nongtnger, SP, East Jaintia Hills said, "It is suspected that boulders hit them while they were trying to extract coal. The investigation is underway to identify the owner of the quarry.¿

Meanwhile, the operation to rescue the miners who have been trapped in a mine at Ksan near Lyteiñ River in East Jaintia Hills is still underway.

Fire service operated their pumps for 7 hours and 6.30 hours respectively from shaft No. 2 and 3. One pump was started at 10:00 am and another pump was started at 10.30 am respectively.

The water from both the shafts reduced by 4 feet but due to heavy seepage from other shafts, the water level increased and only 2 feet water has been reduced. A total 12,15,000 litres water has so far been pumped out from both the shafts.

