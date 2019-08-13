Two dead and three injured after heavy rainfall in Shimla district

national

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall during next one week in the state

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Shimla: Two persons were reported dead and three were injured after a tree was uprooted due to heavy downpour and fell on their shed in the Rampur area in Shimla. "Directions have been given to the district administration to send a team to the spot," the Chief Minister of the state, Jai Ram Thakur stated. "All districts in the state have been alerted in the wake of heavy rain warning during the next 24 hours. We have issued directions to the different Deputy commissioners in the state as the weather office has issued heavy rain warning in the region," he added. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy downpour during the next week in the state.

"Heavy rain warning for four districts in the mid and high hills of the state have been issued for next 24 hours. During the past 24 hours, Kangra and Hamirpur district have reported heavy rainfall. Guler in Kangra district recorded 103 mm rain and Sujanpur in Hamirpur district recorded 110 mm rain," Director, IMD Himachal Pradesh, Manmohan Singh said. The warning has also been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Una, Mandi and Bilaspur.

With inputs from ANI

