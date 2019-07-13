Two dead as double-decker bus collides head-on with car in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district

national

In a horrific incident, two persons died when a double-decker bus collided head-on with a car in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district, the police said on Saturday. The accident occurred in Faridpur on Friday when the car was going to Lucknow, the police said.

Sub-divisional magistrate Faridpur Arun Kumar said the deceased had been identified as Nasir Khan (a resident of Almora) and Manoj Kumar Gupta. The intensity of the collision was so huge that both the passengers died on the spot. The driver of the bus fled from spot, the official added.

In a similar incident, three persons were killed and eight others suffered serious injuries when the private bus they were travelling in collided with a dumper in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district. The private double-decker bus was travelling from Dehradun to Nighasan in Lakhimpur Kehri district of Uttar Pradesh, met with an accident near Laugapar jungle in the morning, said Superintendent of Police (Rural) Aparna Gautam.

In the accident, Ramcharan (30) died on the spot while Fakhruddin (50) and another unidentified person succumbed to injuries during treatment, the SP said. The eight injured persons were immediately rushed to the district hospital. The officer also said that the bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

The Saturday's accident comes days after a UPSRTC bus fell off a bridge in Agra on the Yamuna Expressway.

Twenty-nine persons were killed and 18 injured after the state-run bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a large drain in Uttar Pradesh on July 8.

The Janrath bus of the Uttar Pradesh Roadways' Awadh Depot was going from Lucknow to Delhi's Anand Vihar ISBT. The 165-km six-lane expressway connects Noida with Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

