Two dead as truck falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

The incident occurred near Goha-Marmat when the gravel-laden vehicle was on way to Magota village from Doda, an official said

Jammu: A teenager and a youth were killed when a truck skidded off a road and plunged into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, police said. The incident occurred near Goha-Marmat when the gravel-laden vehicle was on way to Magota village from Doda, an official said.

Pervaiz Ahmad (22) and Nayeem Ahmad (15) were found dead by the rescuers. The bodies were handed over to the families, the official added.

In another incident, five people died after a bus, on its way from Surinsar towards Srinagar, rolled into a deep gorge at Majalta in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. All five people died on spot. The rescue operation is currently underway. This comes days after a bus rammed into an auto rickshaw and two cars after the driver became unconscious in Telangana's Ranga Reddy area. Before that, a truck driver died and at least 15 people were injured after a collision between a truck and a Delhi Transport Corporation bus near ITO in the national capital.

Three women died and 12 others injured when the SUV they were travelling in fell into a gorge after it was hit by a truck in Satara district of western Maharashtra, police said. The SUV was headed to a village in neighbouring Sangli district after its occupants paid obeisance at a hill top temple in Maan taluka of Satara. The mishap occurred at around 12 AM when the vehicle was descending a hill on a kuchha road. According to a police official, thedriver of the SUV lost his control over the vehicle after it was hit by a truck and hurtled down into a 200-feet deep gorge. The injured persons are under going treatment at a hospital.

At least 21 people were killed and many others suffered serious injuries after a mini-truck they were travelling in fell off a bridge over the Son River in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. According to primary information, the casualties might go up as many more people were trapped inside the vehicle. The mini-truck was reportedly coming from Singrauli district and was heading to Sidhi for a marriage. The vehicle fell about 60-70-foot down onto the dry river bed. Efforts were on to pull out the truck.

