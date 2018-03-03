Two dead in Central Michigan University shooting

Two people were fatally shot at a residence hall at Central Michigan University yesterday, and investigators were searching for a 19-year-old suspect considered armed and dangerous, according to the school



Neither victim was a student. Pic/AP

Two people were fatally shot at a residence hall at Central Michigan University yesterday, and investigators were searching for a 19-year-old suspect considered armed and dangerous, according to the school. Neither victim was a student, and police believe the shooting “started from a domestic situation,” the university said. There were no other injuries and the suspect remains at large.

The school, which has about 23,000 students, was urging students to take shelter. It also said no other deaths or injuries have been reported. The school posted an alert on its Facebook page about shots being fired on its campus. The shooting occurred on the last day of classes before spring break.

Texas teen held with rifle near school

A teenager was held on $2 million bond after cops encountered him sitting in his car outside a high school sporting event with a rifle and 100 rounds of ammo.

