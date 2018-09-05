Two dead in Mumbai-Pune Expressway accident

national

The police have identified the deceased driver as Maruti Bhau Thorat, 70.

Two people were killed in an accident on the Expressway on Tuesday, when a speeding car rammed into a parked truck. The incident took place near Kamshet tunnel in the Mumbai lane. A case of accident has been filed at Kamshet police station.

The police have identified the deceased driver as Maruti Bhau Thorat, 70. "The driver died on the spot, while two passengers were taken to hospital. Of the two, the woman died, while the man is critical," said an officer.

