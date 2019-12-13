Two dead in Guwahati after police open fire; Assam continues to boil

Cops patrol a street during curfew after the after unrest against the CAB in Guwahati, on Thursday. Pic/PTI

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Guwahati: At least two people died due to bullet injuries on Thursday after police opened fire on protesters in Assam's Guwahati, officials said. An official of the Guwahati medical college and hospital said that one person was 'brought dead' and another succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

The official, however, could not give their names, saying that 'they were brought unidentified.' The state has been on edge as thousands of angry protesters came out on streets defying curfew, thumbing their nose at Army contingents staging flag marches, and clashing with police across cities.

Thousands of people defied the curfew and took to the streets, prompting police to open fire, even as protests against the contentious CAB intensified in Assam. Police said they had to open fire in Lalung Gaon area in Guwahati after stones were hurled by protestors. To tackle the situations, the government also made a slew of changes in the state's police ranks.

Guwahati Police commissioner Deepak Kumar was removed and Munna Prasad Gupta was appointed in his place. The additional director general of police (law and order) Mukesh Agarwal was transferred as ADGP (CID) and GP Singh was given his charge.

Police had to fire in the air in several areas of the city, including the Guwahati-Shillong Road which turned into a war zone as protestors vandalised shops and buildings, burnt tyres and clashed with security forces.

Students' body AASU called for a mega gathering at Latashil playground in the city, which was attended by hundreds of people. In Dibrugarh's Chabua, the hometown of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, local MLA Binod Hazarika's residence was set on fire.

Vehicles parked in the building that also houses his office were torched by the protestors as well, an official said. Several flights and trains to and from Assam have also been cancelled. Hundreds of passengers remained stranded at the Guwahati airport due to the curfew.

Suspension of internet services in 10 Assam districts extended for 48 hrs

Suspension of internet services in 10 districts of Assam was extended for 48 hours on Thursday, beginning 12 pm, to prevent 'misuse' of social media to disturb peace and tranquillity, and to maintain law and order, officials said. Internet services will remain suspended in Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Golaghat, Kamrup (Metro) and Kamrup, Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Political department) Sanjay Krishna said. Internet services were suspended at 7 pm on Wednesday amid massive protests against the CAB.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates