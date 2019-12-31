Two dead in Texas church shooting; shooter killed

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Houston: A gunmen pulled out a shotgun and opened fire on worshippers at a church during Sunday service in Texas, killing two people before being fatally shot by armed members of the congregation, the authorities said.

The shooting took place at about 11:50 am (local time), during the morning service on Sunday. According to the authorities, the gunman pulled out a shotgun at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, a suburb of Fort Worth, and begun firing.

The two churchgoers who were shot died later in a hospital, police said. Video footage showed the gunman stand up and speak to a man nearby, who gestured at another parishioner. The gunman then fired at the man he gestured toward.

The gunman fired again, at the man he had spoken to, before a member of the congregation acting as a security guard returned fire with a shotgun, immediately felling the attacker. Several other parishioners also produced handguns and trained them on the attacker.

