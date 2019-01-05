Two dead, seven injured as bus rams car in Nagpur district

national

The deceased were identified as Mohhamad Rafiq Ansari (18) and Sheikh Noor Mohhamad (18), both residents of Nagpur. The bus driver fled from the spot

Representational picture

Two people were killed and seven injured when a bus collided with an SUV in Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, police said. The accident took place at Dahegaon (Rangari) village in Saoner tehsil around 6.30 am, said police inspector Sanjay Purandare. The driver of the bus did not see a Tavera car coming from the opposite direction while negotiating a turn which resulted in collision, he said. The car was heading from Khapa to Nagpur.

There were nine people inside who were returning after attending a kawwali program. Two of them died while others were injured. The deceased were identified as Mohhamad Rafiq Ansari (18) and Sheikh Noor Mohhamad (18), both residents of Nagpur. The bus driver fled from the spot, police said, adding that further probe was on.

