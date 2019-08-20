Two dead, several feared trapped as coal mine caves in Koriya district
The debris is being removed in an effort to rescue the trapped workers
Chhattisgarh:Two workers were reported killed and a few others were feared trapped on Tuesday after a part of Jhilimili coal mines in Koriya district, Chhattisgarh caved in. According to news agency, ANI, the police teams are present at the spot and rescue operation is underway.
Chhattisgarh: 2 workers killed, 4-5 workers feared trapped after a part of Jhilimili coal mines in Koriya district caves in; rescue work underway, police present at the spot.— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2019
The debris is being removed in an effort to rescue the trapped workers. The news agency also reported that the officials and workers of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) have also reached the place of incident and are assisting in the rescue operations. More details awaited.
With inputs from ANI
