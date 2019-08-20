Search

Two dead, several feared trapped as coal mine caves in Koriya district

Published: Aug 20, 2019, 13:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent

The debris is being removed in an effort to rescue the trapped workers

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Chhattisgarh:Two workers were reported killed and a few others were feared trapped on Tuesday after a part of Jhilimili coal mines in Koriya district, Chhattisgarh caved in. According to news agency, ANI, the police teams are present at the spot and rescue operation is underway.

The debris is being removed in an effort to rescue the trapped workers. The news agency also reported that the officials and workers of South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL) have also reached the place of incident and are assisting in the rescue operations. More details awaited.

With inputs from ANI

Tags

chhattisgarhraipurnational news

