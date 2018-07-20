Two dead, Three injured as cloud bursts in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand

The downpour late on Thursday followed the cloudburst at Malari that led to a major chunk of a hill to collapse. Five labourers involved in some civil project, sleeping by the hillside were trapped in it

Representational Picture

Two persons have died and three others have been buried in rubble on a hillside after a cloudburst triggered heavy rains in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, an official said on Friday. The downpour late on Thursday followed the cloudburst at Malari that led to a major chunk of a hill to collapse. Five labourers involved in some civil project, sleeping by the hillside were trapped in it.

Two of the bodies have been extracted while search continues for three more.

A team of experts belonging to the State Disaster Management Department has been rushed to the site.

The heavy rains and inclement weather have also disrupted the Char Dham pilgrimage, the official told IANS. The Badrinath-Lambagad highway has been block, and also the Gangotri National Highway between Therang and Gangnani, near Nagdevta due to debris coming down on the road.

"Owing to some landslides and the subsequent debris falling on the highway traffic has been halted at Gangotri, Gangnani, Bhatwadi and Uttarkashi," he added.

Labourers of the Border Road Organization (BRO) are working to clear the road as there is a long queue of vehicles that are part of the annual 'Char Dham' (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Badrinath, and Kedarnath) pilgrimage.

The Hemkund pilgrimage continues uninterrupted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever