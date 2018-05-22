Two Delhi policemen caught taking bribe inside police station

Assistant Sub-Inspector Jauhari Singh, and Head Constable Pradeep Kumar were arrested from Bara Hindu Rao Police Station where they were posted



An Assistant Sub-Inspector and a Head Constable of Delhi Police were caught red handed inside a police station on Monday accepting Rs 4,000 bribe from a man accused of domestic violence.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Jauhari Singh, and Head Constable Pradeep Kumar were arrested from Bara Hindu Rao Police Station where they were posted. Additional Commissioner of Police Omvir Singh Bishnoi said the two accused policemen had sought bribe from an unidentfied man who works with an insurance company.

There was a complaint against the man by his wife about domestic violence. Bishnoi said the two policemen had threatened to register a case against him if he didn't pay them Rs 10,000. He had paid them Rs 6,000 earlier. The man, whose identity wasn't disclosed, complained with the Vigilance Branch of police on Sunday.

Accordingly, a trap was laid after he promised the accused policemen to pay the second instalment of Rs 4,000 on Monday. "They were arrested inside the police station when a team of Vigilance Branch raided and caught them red handed while taking the bribe of Rs 4000 from the complainant," Bishnoi said.

