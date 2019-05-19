Two die after car falls into gorge in Shimla

national

A brother along with his sister got killed while travelling in a car

Representation Image

A teenager and his teenage sister were allegedly killed after a car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district. The alleged accident occurred on Sunday, said police.

The accident occurred near Parmeshwari Dhank in DPF Gahan of Nankhari Tehsil, killing Shivam Jaswal (18) and his sister Lovely (14) on the spot, Shimla Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Shukla said.

The bodies have been sent to Nankhari hospital for post-mortem, he added.

In another smilar case, At least six people, including a 70-year-woman, died and two others were injured when two cars and a bike collided on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Palghar district on Friday.

The deceased were identified as Pratibha Parimal Shah, 70, Rakesh Parimal Shah, 50, Navnath Ramakant Navle, 25, Akash Chavan, 35, Bhagwat Jadhav, 57, and Dilip Chandane. The injured victims, Jeenal Shah and Naresh Narayan Supe, 45, were rescued by the passers-by and locals who informed the police. The cops arrived at the spot and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

The incident took place at 4:30 pm near Kasa when Navle, the biker, tried to cross the busy highway through a gap in the divider. A Polo car coming from Surat tried to dodge the motorcycle but ended up hitting it and the divider. The car then crossed over to the opposite side and collided head-on with a Suzuki Dzire.

Both occupants of Dzire – driver Chandane and Bhagwat, an irrigation officer – died on the spot. They were residents of Panvel. The occupants of the other car – Chavan, Pratibha, her cousin Rakesh and granddaughter Jeenal – were heading to their house in Kandivali. While Jeenal sustained injuries, others died.

Sources said Navle and Supe, the pillion rider who was injured in the accident, were returning home at Mokhada in Palghar after distributing wedding cards of one of his relatives in Palghar when the mishap happened.

The impact of the accident was so severe that Pratibha was thrown out of the vehicle along with her seat. The bonnet of both the cars were mangled. The Kasa police have registered a case against the deceased biker.

(With inputs from PTI)

