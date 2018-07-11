Two die after SUV falls off bridge on NH-8

The group was returning to Mumbai from Vapi in Gujarat, when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding and it skidded off the bridge

Representational Image

Two people died and three others were injured after the SUV they were travelling in fell off Charoti bridge on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad national highway at Kasa. The group was returning to Mumbai from Vapi in Gujarat, when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding and it skidded off the bridge.

According to the Kasa police, the deceased have been identified as Rohit Dube and Omprakash Dube, both residents of Subhash Mata Chawl, Santacruz West. Sunil Pande, 46, Dayashankar Sheth, 32, and Sandep Upadhaay, 38, received major injuries in the incident. After passersby informed the cops, a team reached the spot and shifted the injured to a local government hospital. They were later taken to a private hospital in Nalasopara.

Speaking to mid-day, Hemant Katkar, public relations officer of Palghar district police, said, "Of the three injured, condition of one is critical."

Truck hits autos, kills 2

A rickshaw driver and a passenger died after a truck hit the vehicle near Bhiwandi Kon village area on Tuesday. Witnesses, after the left tyre of the truck got stuck in a pothole, the driver lost control of the vehicle and banged into two auto-rickshaws. Ramesh Katkar, superintendent of police, said, "We have arrested the truck driver Makbul Husain Makandar."

Also Read: Mumbai: Central Railway use cloth rags for fractured rail to save from rush hour delay

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates