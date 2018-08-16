Two die, one missing as rain pounds Odisha for third day

national

The average rainfall of the state recorded for the last 24 hours is 31.7 mm. Kalahandi district received the highest average rainfall 139.7 mm, SRC B P Sethi said adding that four districts received average rainfall between 50 mm and 100 mm

Representational picture

Two persons lost their lives and one went missing as heavy rain pounded five districts in Odisha for the third straight day today, official sources said. Bo respite is likely soon as the Met office has forecast more rains in the next 48 hours. The districts that have been severely hit by the rain include Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur in southern region and Bolangir and Kalahandi districts in the western parts of the state. While the state government has put the district collectors on alert in view of the rains, the East Coast Railway has asked its employees to remain vigilant to possible flooding of tracks in different places.

"So far, two deaths have been reported and another person was missing due to rain related incidents," Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) B P Sethi said adding that 17 persons confined due to flood water have been rescued from the tappoo (island) of river Tel at Banjipali in Titilagarh area in Bolangir district by the Fire Services unit. Manguli Muduli of Rajubidei village of Rajput gram panchayat of Koraput district died in rain related incident while Sadashib Sahu of Bargaon village died in Kalahandi district. Another person was missing in Koraput district, the sources said. A report from Koraput said at least 13 blocks have been affected due to the flash floods.

About 45 houses were damaged and a free kitchen was opened to feed the affected people. Personnel of fire services and Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have beenc engaged for relief and rescue operation in Koraput district. Meanwhile, IMD forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall tomorrow in one or two places in Baragarh, Nuapada, Balangir, Sundergarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts of Odisha. The average rainfall of the state recorded for the last 24 hours is 31.7 mm. Kalahandi district received the highest average rainfall 139.7 mm, SRC B P Sethi said adding that four districts received average rainfall between 50 mm and 100 mm.

Sethi, however, said that all major rivers were flowing below the danger level and there was no fear for flood now. Meanwhile, sources in the ECoR said that the authorities have put the railway men on alert in view of the flooding of tracking. Track patrolling and inspection of bridges were being conducted by senior officers. Railway tracks affected due to rain water and landslides were located in Titlagarh-Rayagada and Rayagada-Koraput sections. While five trains have been cancelled, four other trains will be controlled in some stations, an official said.

