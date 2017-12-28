Two drown in Pykara dam

Two persons including a 10-year-old boy, drowned in a dam attached to Pykara Power project near today, police said

Two persons including a 10-year-old boy, drowned in a dam attached to Pykara Power project near today, police said. The incident occurred when the boy from nearby Arayatti had gone to play near the shallow area of the dam and accidentally fell into the water, they said.

The woman, related to the boy, immediately jumped in the water to rescue him. However, both drowned, they added. Investigation is on, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is published from a syndicated feed