Two drug peddlers arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Two people were arrested on Thursday on charges of drug peddling and 6.5 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The accused were identified as Rahul and Rama, they said, adding that a case was registered against them under relevant sections of the IPC.

