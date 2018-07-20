Search

Two drug peddlers arrested with 2.5 kg ganja in Ghaziabad

Jul 20, 2018, 22:27 IST | PTI

Rahul and Wahid were picked up near a Jal Nigam overhead tank in Pratap Vihar by Vijay Nagar police following a routine checking, SP (City) Akash Tomar said

Representational Image

Two suspected drug peddlers were arrested from Pratap Vihar area here and 2.5 kg of 'ganja' was seized from their possession, police said on Friday. Rahul and Wahid were picked up near a Jal Nigam overhead tank in Pratap Vihar by Vijay Nagar police following a routine checking, SP (City) Akash Tomar said.

The accused confessed to their crime and said they used to sell the contraband in small pouches for Rs 100-Rs 200, he said. The duo has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, the officer added.

