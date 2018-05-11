Search

Two drug peddlers arrested with heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

May 11, 2018, 17:27 IST | PTI

The two have been arrested and a case has been registered, he said

Representational Image

Two drug peddlers were arrested by the police and heroin recovered from them in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an officer said on Friday.

Police intercepted an SUV in Thanamandi area of the district today and during search recovered nine grams of heroin from its driver, Aijaz Ahmed, and seven grams of heroin from Mohammad Asif, who was travelling in the same vehicle, the police officer said.

