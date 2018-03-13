Two elderly men arrested for raping 11-year-old girl in Rajkot

The two allegedly lured the girl, who hails from a poor family, by offering her money and raped her, as per the FIR lodged after her mother filed a complaint

Representational picture

Two elderly men were arrested in Rajkot on Tuesday for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl who is now eight months pregnant, police said. The accused were identified as Nanji Javiya (67) and his neighbour Arvind Kubawat (60), residents of Babaria Colony in the city, a Bhaktinagar police station official said.

The incident took place sometime last year, but came to light when she was found to be pregnant, he said. The two allegedly lured the girl, who hails from a poor family, by offering her money and raped her, as per the FIR lodged after her mother filed a complaint. "The girl's father is unemployed due to ill health and her mother works as a maid. She was lured by them with the offer of money. The matter came to light after she was found to be eight months pregnant," the official said.

"Initially, the girl concealed the incident from her family members, but eventually told her mother," he said. The two were booked on the charge of rape and under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, the official added.

