Two engineering students try to end life; one survives, one dies

One student from GH Raisoni Engineering College jumped from her hostel room on the fourth floor



Rahul Bhairavnath Parekar

Two separate incidents of engineering students committing suicide have come to light — the girl is in critical situation, while the young boy passed away. Rashmi Prabhu Karnewad, 20, allegedly jumped from the fourth floor of her hostel on Saturday morning, and has been rushed to Ruby Hall, where she is now in the Intensive Care Unit. A case of accident has been reported at the Lonikhand Police Station, which falls under the Pune rural police and they are probing the case.

Senior Inspector Sarjerao Patil said, "Rashmi hails from Nashik and is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and is in her fourth year. She is studying in GH Raisoni Engineering College. She allegedly jumped from her hostel room which is situated on the fourth floor. As per college sources, she is a brilliant and bright student, and we are probing if there were any personal problems."

Another incident in Kolhapur saw a third-year student of Electrical Engineering allegedly committing suicide in the wee hours of Saturday due to issues he had with exams. The police have identified the deceased as Rahul Bhairavnath Parekar, 20, who hails from Pangre Taluka of Karmala, Solapur, and was living at Talasande village of Hathkangale Taluka.

According to the police, Parekar came from a rural background, and had been complaining of a tough exam on Friday evening. Later, he reportedly went for a walk, and didn't return. His friends kept trying to get in touch with him, and on Saturday, it was found out that he had jumped from a moving train and died on the spot. The police source said, "We recovered a suicide note in his pocket, where he has mentioned his name and reason for committing suicide."

Also Read: 21-Year-Old IIT-Delhi Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates