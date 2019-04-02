Two events that beer-holics shouldn't miss in Mumbai

things-to-do

When Rishi Shah, founder of Mumbai Riders, a group that came together due to the common love its members have for biking, came across beer yoga in the UK, he knew that he wanted to replicate it back home in Mumbai.

Guzzle and stretch

A beer yoga session aims to give you enough encouragement to practise some asanas, punctuated with sips of chilled brews

Rishi Shah

Each participant will get one pint for the hour-long session, where they will do asanas like taal asana and Natraj asana, and seated options like the spinal twist, and the cat and cow pose. "The participants will hold the bottle, concentrate on it and follow the steps of the asana, while drinking the beer when they feel like it," explains 23-year-old Gala, who trained at a yoga institute in Santa Cruz after she quit her job in actuarial science.

On April 6, 11 am to 1 pm

At Doolally Taproom, Khar West.

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 650 (includes a pint of beer and yoga matt)

Carry your own beer

Grab eyeballs the next time you attend a BYOB party by learning how to craft your own wooden beer carrier

For Chembur resident Viren Vaz, life changed a year ago when he quit his job as a software engineer and started conducting cooking and woodwork workshops, along with teaching other skills. His upcoming workshop will have him guide participants as they make their own beer holder.

But unlike them, he didn't have anyone to guide him. "Growing up, I used to observe the intricate woodwork in my grandmother's furniture and wanted to replicate that beauty. So, my father bought a chisel and other tools when I was in class 7, but there was no one to teach me how to use them. I used to go to the Chembur library and read up about the tools and techniques there," shares Vaz.

"This workshop is to get people started with woodwork. It looks easy, but requires a lot of effort," he adds. Participants should be prepared to cut and polish the wood, and use the circular saw and drill. All the material will be provided at the venue, as will design templates.

On April 6, 10 am to 2 pm

At V for Wood, 42-b, Collectors Colony, Chembur East.

Log on to instamojo.com

Cost Rs 800

