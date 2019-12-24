Two events to catch mid-week

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tune in to a soulful gig

Arijit Singh’s rise up the Bollywood charts has been nothing short of meteoric. After being discovered by Sanjay Leela Bhansali around 2015, the man from West Bengal’s Murshidabad moved to Mumbai to try his luck in Bollywood, assisting directors like Pritam to begin with. He later shot to fame with chartbusters like Kabira from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani; Nashe si char gayi from Befikre; and Phir bhi tumko chahoonga from Half Girlfriend. Catch him perform live at a much-awaited concert at a BKC venue.

On January 25, 6 pm

At Jio Gardens, G Block, BKC.

Call 9821261553

Cost Rs 2,999

Weaving a future

Shrujan is a social enterprise that has been championing the cause of craftswomen in Kutch who belong to 12 embroidery communities. The organisation is celebrating 50 years of existence and has put together a showcase that includes embroidered bridal wear, jamdani khadi and West Bengal cottons silhouettes with embroidery work. Around 4,000 women from 120 remote villages have put the pieces together, so drop by and lend a helping hand. Take your pick from a collection that includes a blend of contemporary styles in ethnic embroidery.

On December 25, 10 am to 6 pm

At CSMVS, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort.

Call 22844519

