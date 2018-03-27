Two female elephants found dead in Erode district

Two female elephants were found dead in Kadambur forest area in the district, forest officials said today



Representation pic

Two female elephants were found dead in Kadambur forest area in the district, forest officials said today. While carrying out routine patrol duty last evening in Pavazhakuttai area within Kadambur forest division, a team of forest officials found an elephant lying dead in a trench. After scaring away its calf, which was standing nearby they examined the dead elephant.

They said it was about 20 year old female elephant and had died due to illness. Similarly, the carcass of another female elephant aged about 25 years was found in the forest division by some forest personnel on patrol duty in Anpur forest area within Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR). The veterinary doctor examined the dead pachyderm and said it had died due to illness. Carcasses of the elephants were buried in the forest area.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever