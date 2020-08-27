Two fires in South Mumbai high-rises, one person hurt

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A fire broke out in Nahi Ali Building at Patel Road in Fort on Wednesday in which one person was injured. BMC's disaster management team said the incident was reported at 7.15 pm.

The level of the fire was 2 and five fire engines with five jumbo water tankers were sent to the spot. CMO from Bombay Hospital told that Deepak Dildar, the injured man, had 30-35 per cent burns.

On Tuesday midnight, a fire had broken out in a residential tower in Worli. The fire brigade rescued 10 people and three dogs. The fire occurred in a high-rise on Dr Annie Besant Road. The Fire Brigade received a call around 12.30 am. The fire started in the kitchen of a house on the 10th floor of the 14-storey Sterling Sea face building. The fire as level 2 and five fire engines were sent to the spot.

"Most of the people were alerted in time and came down. A few people were stranded on the upper floors, but the fire brigade rescued them," said Datta Narvankar, local corporator. MLA Aditya Thackeray visited the spot at around 2 am. There were seven women, two men, one child and three dogs who were rescued through the staircase.

