Two fresh cases of Coronavirus detected in India: Health Ministry

Two fresh cases of the novel Coronavirus — one in Delhi and another in Telangana — have been reported in India, taking the number of people who have tested positive for the respiratory virus in the country to five so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. The infected person from Delhi recently travelled to Italy while the other patient from Telengana travelled to Dubai, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, adding that the government has stepped up its vigil and efforts to detect and prevent the spread of the deadly virus that has killed 2,912 people in China and has spread to at least 67 countries.

The Air India crew who had flown the Vienna-Delhi flight on February 25 on which the person from Delhi was a passenger, has been asked to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days, officials said. Air India officials said, "The male passenger had travelled to Italy by road. He took the February 25 Vienna-Delhi flight." Addressing a press conference here, Vardhan advised people to refrain from non-essential travel to Iran, Italy, South Korea and Singapore. The UAE has reported 19 cases so far. He said both patients had self-reported after they developed symptoms like respiratory problems, cough and fever.

"They have tested positive. They are stable and being closely monitored," Vardhan said. He further said the Indian government is in discussion with Iran and Italian authorities to evacuate Indians there. A total of 5,57,431 passengers have been screened at airports and 12,431 at major and minor seaports so far, Vardhan said. Suspected case in Rajasthan Rajasthan health minister Raghu Sharma said an Italian tourist has tested positive for Coronavirus in Jaipur. He said, "Since there is a variation in the reports, samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for testing".

