Two fruit vendors killed in Kirti Nagar road mishap

Two fruit vendors were killed after the autorickshaw they were travelling in rammed a parked truck in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area in the early hours of Saturday, the police said. The deceased were identified as Chand Babu, 21, and Haider Ali, 33, residents of Sangam Vihar in south Delhi. They were going to Azadpur Mandi, where they used to sell fruits.

The auto driver identified as Taufiq (33) was known to the deceased. Manish Bhatia, a witness, said he was passing through the Ring Road at around 5.30 am when he saw the truck parked on Mayapuri Flyover. The truck was facing the Punjabi Bagh side from Dhaula Kaun, said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West). The DCP said the autorickshaw rammed the truck from the rear-end. Under the impact, the three-wheeler overturned and the two passengers sustained severe head injuries, the police said.

The passengers long with the autorickshaw driver who sustained some injuries were rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where the passengers were declared brought dead, the officials said. The driver of the truck was identified as Bablu. He had reportedly parked the truck and had gone to find a mechanic since a portion of the vehicle was not working. The truck driver is yet to be arrested. The autorickshaw driver has been arrested for alleged negligence and rash driving.

