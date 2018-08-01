Two gangs of robbers held after chase in separate police actions in Delhi

During interrogation, it was found that the accused Yogesh was earlier involved in an auto theft case while his associate Riyazul is involved in a murder case, he added

Representational Picture

Six men belonging to two different gangs of robbers were arrested after committing loots, police said on Tuesday. With their arrest, ten cases of robbery, snatching and theft have been solved, they said. In two separate incidents, Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) staff posted at Govindpuri and Okhla Industrial area chased and subsequently apprehended two gangs of robbers who were allegedly trying to flee after robbing people, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

On July 30, Pankaj Kumar, who workes in a private firm at Okhla, complained to police that at around 7 PM when he was returning home after work, three unknown men stopped him at Okhla Estate Marg and looted his mobile phone, he said All the accused fled towards Tughlakabad, Biswal said. Subsequently, an ERV passing from the road started chasing the accused trying to abscond.

After chasing them for 200 meters, all the accused were apprehended and the robbed mobile phone was recovered from their possession, Biswal said. The accused were identified as Aakash (22), Pradeep (20) and Suraj, he said. On interrogation, it was found that one of the accused Akash was previously involved in four cases of robbery, theft and snatching. In another incident, Mithlesh Kumar told ERV staff, who were patrolling Okhla Industrial Area at around 1.30 am, that his mobile phone and wallet containing cash was robbed by two persons. The accused then fled towards ESI hospital in an autorickshaw with their third accomplice who was driving the auto, the officer said. The ERV staff, along with the victim, then chased the autorickshaw.

After chasing them for nearly 1 km, ERV van intercepted the vehicle and all the three accused were apprehended at Okhla phase-1, he said. The accused were identified as Yogesh Kumar, Kundan Yadav and Riyazul, the DCP said. A robbed mobile phone and wallet of the victim was recovered from their possession, he said. During interrogation, it was found that the accused Yogesh was earlier involved in an auto theft case while his associate Riyazul is involved in a murder case, he added.

