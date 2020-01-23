Two gatecrash engagement in Thane, flee with ornaments worth Rs 45,000

CCTV footage shows the duo entering the venue and one of them grabbing the bag from a chair and fleeing soon after

A woman from Navi Mumbai was recently robbed of ornaments worth Rs 45,000 at the venue of her cousin's engagement ceremony at a banquet hall in Thane. They were surprised to learn that the thief was a gatecrasher, who had entered the premises with another person.

The incident took place on January 20 when Kalamboli resident Swati Shukla, 31, was at Gloria Banquet Hall in Thane. Shukla left her bag containing the ornaments on a chair next to her relative when she went to eat.

When Shukla returned, she found the handbag missing and asked the relative but she was clueless about it. Shukla informed the banquet hall staff who started examining the footage of CCTV cameras on the premises. They noticed a man in a red and black outfit seated just behind the women. He sat there for a few minutes after Shukla left, looked for the right opportunity, grabbed the bag and exited the venue.

They checked footage of cameras installed at the entrance and found that the accused had come with another person, who was also seen loitering in the banquet hall.

Shukla filed a complaint at Kasarvadavli police station in Thane. The police registered a case of theft and collected the recording of the CCTV cameras. "We are checking to find out if the accused are on police records," said a police officer.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates