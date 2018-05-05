Two girls, boy drown in sea at Dhanushkodi in Tamil Nadu

The 13-member group, all relatives, went to take a dip at Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram after offering prayers at a temple when the tragedy occurred, they said

Representational Image

Two girls and a boy drowned in the sea at Dhanushkodi while 10 others were rescued by fishermen and tourists from the choppy waters on Saturday, police said.

The 13-member group, all relatives, went to take a dip at Dhanushkodi near Rameswaram after offering prayers at a temple when the tragedy occurred, they said.

Those rescued have been admitted to hospital. The family, hailing from Sivaganga district, had gone bathing despite being warned of the rough sea condition, police said.

The bodies of the two girls were swept away by the strong currents, they said, adding, the boy's body was washed ashore.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates