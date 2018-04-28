Two girls injured in fire at northwest Delhi

A call to the Delhi Fire Service was made around 9 am and three fire-tenders were rushed





Two girls were injured in a fire at an LED manufacturing unit in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area this morning, a fire department official said. Muskaan, 14, and Payal, 12, have sustained 70 and 80 per cent burn injuries respectively, the official said. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.



A call to the Delhi Fire Service was made around 9 am and three fire-tenders were rushed. The fire was doused within an hour.

