Two girls injured in fire at northwest Delhi

Apr 28, 2018, 14:41 IST | PTI

Representational picture

Two girls were injured in a fire at an LED manufacturing unit in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area this morning, a fire department official said. Muskaan, 14, and Payal, 12, have sustained 70 and 80 per cent burn injuries respectively, the official said. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.

A call to the Delhi Fire Service was made around 9 am and three fire-tenders were rushed. The fire was doused within an hour.

