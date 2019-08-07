Two good at cooking

things-to-do

Learn how to navigate the kitchen in pairs at a workshop

This image has been used for representational purpose only

Some people prefer doing it alone. But others don't mind it when their partners join them in the kitchen to whip up a meal. And if you belong to the latter group, who feel that the art of cooking needn't necessarily be a solitary exercise, then sign up for a workshop at a Byculla venue where you will be taught how to navigate a kitchen in pairs.

Chef Divesh Aswani will teach you how to whip up a four-course meal over two hours. Some of the dishes include roasted beetroot and barley salad, roasted fish, and gooey chocolate fondant, meaning you can also increase your culinary repertoire.

On: August 9, 7 pm

At: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gupta Mills Estate, Byculla.

Log on to: insider.in

Cost: Rs 6,000

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates