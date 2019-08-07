Two good at cooking
Learn how to navigate the kitchen in pairs at a workshop
Some people prefer doing it alone. But others don't mind it when their partners join them in the kitchen to whip up a meal. And if you belong to the latter group, who feel that the art of cooking needn't necessarily be a solitary exercise, then sign up for a workshop at a Byculla venue where you will be taught how to navigate a kitchen in pairs.
Chef Divesh Aswani will teach you how to whip up a four-course meal over two hours. Some of the dishes include roasted beetroot and barley salad, roasted fish, and gooey chocolate fondant, meaning you can also increase your culinary repertoire.
On: August 9, 7 pm
At: Magazine Street Kitchen, Gupta Mills Estate, Byculla.
Log on to: insider.in
Cost: Rs 6,000
