Two good to miss

What usually happens with music properties is that the venue first conceives of it to draw patrons in. The programmer of the place then curates a line-up and reaches out to the bands. Dates are fixed. Sound checks are held. And the musicians finally get up on stage hoping to make sure that the audience has a blast.

But this equation was turned on its head for Rock 'n' Rolla, an event that will make its Mumbai debut at an Andheri pub tonight. The genesis of the gig lies in an idea that Anirban Halder, front man of Goa-based act Electric Pulse, had in April this year. He thought, why not take matters into our own hands, conceive a property, and then place it on a silver plate and give it to venues. "So I got in touch with Girish [Pradhan of Bengaluru outfit Girish and the Chronicles], thought of a theme and the name, and took it to a high-end hotel that organised the show," Halder says.

Pradhan adds that he had later approached the Andheri venue with the concept since he's played there before. He also says that after a "depression" in the fortunes of rock music, the genre is slowly starting to find its feet again. Electronic music still rules the roost, though. But initiatives like this are a step forward in ensuring that in the future, rock returns to its heydays.

AT The Stables, Hotel Peninsula Redpine, Andheri Kurla Road, Airport Junction, Andheri East.

ON October 25, 9.30 pm to 1.30 am

CALL 9820645845

LOG ON TO www.insider.in

Cost Rs 500

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates