Two Haryana officers caught taking bribe, held

Ram had demanded cash for not shifting a murder accused inmate out of Bhondsi jail

An Assistant Superintendent of a jail in Gurugram and a Haryana police officer posted in Faridabad were on Friday arrested by teams of the state Vigilance Bureau when they were caught accepting bribes. "Bhondsi jail Assistant Superintendent Kripa Ram was arrested while taking Rs 1.5 lakh from the wife of an inmate," a vigilance officer said.

Representational picture

Ram had demanded cash for not shifting a murder accused inmate out of Bhondsi jail. "The arrested official told the inmate's wife to deliver money, threatening her husband will face dire consequences," the officer said.

"Sub-Inspector Suresh Kumar, posted at Faridabad's Surajkund police station, was caught while taking Rs 50,000 from a man to settle a case of conflict between two parties in 2016," the officer added.

5:27 PM