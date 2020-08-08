Two-headed Russell's Viper rescued from Kalyan

In what can be termed as a rare phenomenon, snake rescuers from Kalyan rescued a two-headed Russel's viper snake.

"Dimple Shah, a resident of Gandhare area of Kalyan found a baby snake near the gate of her building. She immediately contacted our team (NGO War Rescue Foundation). Snake rescuers Nilesh Navsare and Prem Aher went to the spot and found a two-headed Russel's Viper which was safely rescued and will be released in the wild soon," said Yogesh Kamble, President of War Rescue Foundation.

This kind of rescue has been recorded for the second time in Kalyan. On September 20, 2019, the same NGO rescued a two-headed Russel's Viper. The snake was taken into custody for research work at Haffkine Institute, Mumbai under the guidance of the Forest Department, but the reptile died while the research was underway. Now it is being said that this snake may be used to complete the previous study.

Herpetologist Dr Varad Giri said, "This is a kind of abnormality during their development. A developing embryo in its early stage divides due to reasons unknown and after some time this division stops, leading to two heads in a snake. These snakes don't survive in the wild as both the heads think separately. In captivity, a few survived for 15 to 20 years."

Meanwhile, the Thane Forest Department-Territorial detained two snake rescuers for manhandling an Indian Rock Python to click selfies in Borivli. Honorary Wildlife Warden of Thane District, Pawan Sharma said, "On Thursday afternoon two were arrested in Borivli after their pictures went viral," he said.

