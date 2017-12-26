Two held for alleged extortion bid

Modinagar police have arrested two persons for allegedly demanding extortion money from the secretary of a sugar cane committee of the area, police said

Senior Superintendent of Police H N Singh said that police have arrested two persons on the complaint of Ajay Pratap Singh, who claimed to have received a threat on 23rd December with the caller demanding Rs five lakh as 'Rangdari'.





In case of nonpayment of the amount, the caller threatened to eliminate Ajay Pratap Singh before new year, according to the complaint, according to the complaint. The caller claimed to be Sushil Mooch, a criminal active in western UP, the SSP said.



Following the complaint, a probe was launched and after examining call details and other evidence, two persons identified as Vishal and Ajay were arrested, the official said.

