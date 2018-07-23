Two held for beating man to death in Rajasthan

Akbar Khan was transporting the animals to his village along with another man when a group of villagers stopped them and brutally thrashed the duo

A 28-year-old man has been beaten to death by suspected cow vigilantes in Rajasthan's Alwar district, police said on Saturday. Two persons have been arrested.

Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje condemned the Friday night incident, in which some villagers caught and beat up Akbar Khan, suspecting him to be a cow smuggler.

"The incident of alleged lynching of a person transporting bovines in Alwar district is condemnable. Strictest possible action shall be taken against the perpetrators," Raje tweeted. Khan, a resident of Mewat in Rajasthan, was transporting the animals to his village along with another man when they were stopped by a group of villagers near Lalawandi village in Alwar. They were brutally thrashed, the office of Additional Director General Jaipur Range, Ramgarh, received this information at 12.40 am.

When the police team reached the spot they found an injured Khan lying in the mud. Two persons were standing there with two cows, ADGP Hemant Priyadarshi told the media.

Khan told the officers that he and his companion Aslam had purchased the cows from Ladpur and were on their way to their village when they were mistaken for cow smugglers and attacked. "My limbs are broken," said Khan covered in mud before collapsing. He was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. His body was sent for autopsy. The police in Ramgarh registered a case against unidentified persons under several sections of IPC.

Police have arrested Dharmendra Yadav and Paramjit Singh Sardar, who were found on the spot standing with bovines. Further probe is on. Alwar has earlier also witnessed attacks in the name of cow protectionism.

To curb incidents of lynching and violence due to fake news on social media, the UP police will set up 'Digital Armies' of residents to keep a strict vigil on rumour-mongering. As part of the initiative, all the 1,469 police stations in the state will have a WhatsApp group consisting of 250 members, including ex-servicemen, teachers, doctors, advocates and journalists, UP DGP O P Singh said. These 'digital volunteers' will inform their local police station if they stumble upon fake news and disseminate correct information among the locals, he added.

